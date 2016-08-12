(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment [Image 4 of 5]

    863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment

    KUWAIT

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone 

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    A Soldier takes the ceremonial step across the Non-Commissioned Officer archway during the 863rd Engineer Battalion’s NCO Induction Ceremony at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2016. Approximately 100 Soldiers participated in the ceremony signifying the transition from enlisted to the rank of Sergeant. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 03:36
    Photo ID: 3170063
    VIRIN: 161208-Z-OK423-031
    Resolution: 3857x2848
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment
    863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment
    863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment
    863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment
    863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment

    TAGS

    Engineers
    U.S. Army Reserve’s
    Texas National Guard
    176th Engineer Company
    526th Brigade Support Battalion
    Kuwait
    863rd Engineer Battalion
    Washington National Guard
    Camp Buerhing
    176th Engineer Brigade
    282nd Engineer Company
    U.S. Army Engineers
    Task Force Chaos
    Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel E. Carr
    Task Force Linebacker
    Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip C. Hollifield
    Sgt. Greg J. Scales
    Sgt. Savannah R. Salazar

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT