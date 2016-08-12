863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment

Senior Enlisted Advisor of the 863rd Engineer Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel E. Carr and native of Waukesha, Wis., administers the Non-Commissioned Officer oath to the 100 Soldiers participating in the NCO Induction Ceremony, which signifies the transition from enlisted to the rank of Sergeant at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2016. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

