863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment

Soldiers stand on stage and hold a piece of paper with an alphabetical letter representing each of the seven Army Values while another Soldier recites the meaning of each value during the 863rd Engineer Battalion’s Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony, signifying the transition from enlisted to the rank of Sergeant at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2016. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

