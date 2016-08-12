863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment

Approximately 100 Soldiers assigned to the 863rd Engineer Battalion participate in a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony, signifying the transition from enlisted to the rank of Sergeant at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2016. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

