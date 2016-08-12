Approximately 100 Soldiers assigned to the 863rd Engineer Battalion participate in a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony, signifying the transition from enlisted to the rank of Sergeant at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2016. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 03:37
|Photo ID:
|3170066
|VIRIN:
|161208-Z-OK423-038
|Resolution:
|7280x3952
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment
LEAVE A COMMENT