Sniper Snap-in Training

USS SOMERSET, At Sea (Jan. 12, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Jakob Stark, a team leader with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates how to properly seat an M40A6 rifle into the shoulder while shooting in the standing position from a hog saddle aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) at sea, Jan. 12, 2017. The sniper team worked on the standing, kneeling, sitting, and prone positions to ensure they could feel the deference between each shooting position and how they need to manipulate the rifle in each one while firing. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security while deployed in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

