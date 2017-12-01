Sniper Snap-in Training

USS SOMERSET, At Sea (Jan. 12, 2017) U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Geisler, a hospital corpsman with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, practices breathing and trigger control techniques in the prone position behind an M40A6 rifle aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) at sea, Jan. 12, 2017. Each sniper team is required to have a U.S. Navy Corpsman to provide medical treatment if one of the team members is wounded in combat or non-combat situations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security while deployed in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

