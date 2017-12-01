Sniper Snap-in Training

USS SOMERSET, At Sea (Jan. 12, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Johnathan Stamets (front) and Sgt. Jakob Stark, a scout sniper team with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, practice recoil management techniques and shooting in the standing position, using a hog saddle and tripod on the M-110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System rifle aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) at sea, Jan. 12, 2017. Scout snipers maintain their lethality by practicing shooting from different platforms and positions to ensure they stay proficient with their weapon systems and the different ways in which they may need to be employed in the future. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security while deployed in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

Date Taken: 01.12.2017
Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
PUBLIC DOMAIN