    Sniper Snap-in Training [Image 5 of 5]

    Sniper Snap-in Training

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS SOMERSET, At Sea (Jan. 12, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Johnathan Stamets (front) and Sgt. Jakob Stark, a scout sniper team with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, practice recoil management techniques and shooting in the standing position, using a hog saddle and tripod on the M-110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System rifle aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) at sea, Jan. 12, 2017. Scout snipers maintain their lethality by practicing shooting from different platforms and positions to ensure they stay proficient with their weapon systems and the different ways in which they may need to be employed in the future. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security while deployed in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 02:07
    Photo ID: 3169728
    VIRIN: 170112-M-WQ703-002
    Resolution: 4116x3012
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sniper Snap-in Training [Image 1 of 5], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

