Sniper Snap-in Training

USS SOMERSET, At Sea (Jan. 12, 2017) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jordan Bridwell, a pointman with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, practices breathing and trigger control techniques in the prone position behind an M40A6 rifle aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) at sea, Jan. 12, 2017. During the deck shoot, the sniper team worked on perfecting several shooting positions, while focusing on the fundamentals of marksmanship. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security while deployed in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

