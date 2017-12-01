USS SOMERSET, At Sea (Jan. 12, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Johnathan Stamets, radio operator with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, looks through his M8541A optic while practicing shooting in the standing position using a hog saddle and tripod behind the M-110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System rifle aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) at sea, Jan. 12, 2017. Scout snipers maintain their lethality by practicing shooting from different platforms and positions to ensure they stay proficient behind their weapon systems. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security while deployed in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 02:07 Photo ID: 3169805 VIRIN: 170112-M-WQ703-008 Resolution: 3866x3041 Size: 931.04 KB Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sniper Snap-in Training [Image 1 of 5], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.