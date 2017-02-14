Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members, assigned to the 734th Explosive Ordnance Company EOD at Fort Bliss, Texas and the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD flight pose for a picture at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Feb. 14, 2017. The two teams participated in joint training in which the 49th EOD team taught the 734th EOD team pinning procedures on an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 16:26 Photo ID: 3168566 VIRIN: 170203-F-JH117-019 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 8.4 MB Location: NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.