    EOD joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    EOD joint training exercise

    NM, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Airman Ilyana Escalona 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members, assigned to the 734th Explosive Ordnance Company EOD at Fort Bliss, Texas and the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD flight pose for a picture at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Feb. 14, 2017. The two teams participated in joint training in which the 49th EOD team taught the 734th EOD team pinning procedures on an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 16:26
    Photo ID: 3168566
    VIRIN: 170203-F-JH117-019
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    holloman afb

