Senior Airman Levi Phillips, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, screws a flare back into an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Feb. 14, 2017. Members of the 734th Explosive Ordnance Company EOD team from Fort Bliss, Texas, were given a brief on the aircraft and possible munitions it may have on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 16:26
|Photo ID:
|3168563
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-JH117-015
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|NM, US
This work, EOD joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
