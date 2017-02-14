EOD joint training exercise

Specialist Gene Osborne, a 734th Ordnance Company Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician at Fort Bliss, Texas, points out a key function on an F-16 Fighting Falcon to Senior Airman Benjamin Vetter, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technician at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Feb. 14, 2017. The 49th EOD team work with the 734th EOD team on training tasks in order to provide them with more hands-on experience with the aircrafts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

