Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members, assigned to the 734th Explosive Ordnance Company EOD at Fort Bliss, Texas, participate in joint training with the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD flight at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Feb. 14, 2017. The 49th EOD team demonstrated to the 734th EOD team how they support the different aircraft on Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 16:26
|Photo ID:
|3168564
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-JH117-017
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT