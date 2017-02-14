EOD joint training exercise

Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members, assigned to the 734th Explosive Ordnance Company EOD at Fort Bliss, Texas, participate in joint training with the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD flight at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Feb. 14, 2017. The 49th EOD team demonstrated to the 734th EOD team how they support the different aircraft on Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

