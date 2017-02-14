EOD joint training exercise

Corporal Ryan Voss, a 734th Ordnance Company Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician at Fort Bliss, Texas, places pins into an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training exercise with Senior Airman Levi Phillips, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technician, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Feb. 14, 2017. Members of the 734th EOD team were given a brief on the aircraft and were taught pinning procedures that allow the aircraft to be safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

