Corporal Ryan Voss, a 734th Ordnance Company Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician at Fort Bliss, Texas, places pins into an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training exercise with Senior Airman Levi Phillips, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technician, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Feb. 14, 2017. Members of the 734th EOD team were given a brief on the aircraft and were taught pinning procedures that allow the aircraft to be safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)
|02.14.2017
Date Posted: 02.15.2017
|3168559
VIRIN: 170203-F-JH117-013
|4256x2832
|8.54 MB
|NM, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, EOD joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
