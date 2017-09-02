Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX

A Marine gathers evidence of counter-intelligence forces as part of a monthly field exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. Marines conducted a patrol after receiving intelligence regarding adversaries collecting information on their forward operating base. During the raid, the Marines were able to practice with detainee and tactical site exploitation operations. This Marine is with Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Demarko Bones)

