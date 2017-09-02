(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX [Image 4 of 7]

    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Sgt. Chad Rexrode pats down a suspect during a during a notional detainee operation at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. During a monthly field exercise, Marines practiced questioning suspects and detaining who they deemed harmful. This exercise is to help them practice skill sets they might use in deployed environments. Rexrode is with Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 13:34
    Photo ID: 3167890
    VIRIN: 170209-M-GJ704-068
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Miranda Faughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX
    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX
    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX
    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX
    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX
    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX
    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX

    TAGS

    tactical site exploitation
    Law Enforcement Battalion
    2nd Law Enforcement Battalion
    2nd MHG
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group company-level operations
    mounted and dismounted patrols
    and detainee operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT