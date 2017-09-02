Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX

Lance Cpl. Niko Richardson waits to receive communication from patrols reporting back to a forward operating base at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. During the monthly field exercise, Marines practiced company-level operations such as tactical site exploitation, mounted and dismounted patrols and detainee operations. Richardson is with Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn)

