Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX

Marines dismount to collect further information after having encountered an unknown suspect on a mounted patrol at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. Marines participated in a monthly field exercise where they practiced company level operations as well as tactical site exploitation and detainee operations. The Marines are with Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Miranda Faughn)

