Marines detain a suspect during a notional raid after receiving intelligence of suspicious activity at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. Marines took part in a monthly field exercise where they practiced company-level operations as well as tactical site exploitation, mounted and dismounted patrols, and detainee operations. These Marines are with Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 13:34 Photo ID: 3167891 VIRIN: 170209-M-ZQ305-104 Resolution: 2442x1628 Size: 1.81 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hands up!: 2nd LE Bn FEX [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.