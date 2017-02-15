SD attends North Atlantic Council meeting

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis talks with Britain's Secretary of State for Defense Michael Fallon during a North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

