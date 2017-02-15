(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD attends North Atlantic Council meeting [Image 5 of 16]

    SD attends North Atlantic Council meeting

    BRUSSELS, VAN, BELGIUM

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis talks with Britain's Secretary of State for Defense Michael Fallon during a North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 12:19
    Photo ID: 3167708
    VIRIN: 170215-D-GO396-0800
    Resolution: 4577x3051
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, VAN, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD attends North Atlantic Council meeting [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

