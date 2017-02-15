Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with Italian Minister of Defense Roberta Pinotti at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
This work, SD meets with Italian MOD Roberta Pinotti [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
