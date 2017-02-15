Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hosts a joint press meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 12:18
|Photo ID:
|3167694
|VIRIN:
|170215-D-GO396-0330
|Resolution:
|4445x2963
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, VAN, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD visits NATO [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT