    SD visits NATO [Image 14 of 16]

    SD visits NATO

    BRUSSELS, VAN, BELGIUM

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD visits NATO [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    department of defense
    nato
    dod
    pentagon
    north atlantic council
    mattis
    belgium
    chaos
    brussels
    james
    secdef
    military
    defense
    secretary
    brigitte brantley
    jim mattis
    james mattis

