Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis attends a North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. He is sitting between Britain's Secretary of State for Defense Michael Fallon and Montenegro's Minister of Defense Predrag Boskovic. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 12:18
|Photo ID:
|3167702
|VIRIN:
|170215-D-GO396-0786
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, VAN, BE
This work, SD attends North Atlantic Council meeting [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
