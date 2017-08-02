Marines with 2nd law Enforcement Battalion take cover as the M67 fragmentation grenade detonates at Camp Lejeune, N.C, Feb. 9, 2017. The M67 fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters, can produce causalities at up to 15 meters, and disperses fragments as far away as 230 meters. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 07:16 Photo ID: 3163873 VIRIN: 170208-M-DL117-568 Resolution: 3888x2592 Size: 4.91 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.