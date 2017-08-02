(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course

    Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd law Enforcement Battalion take cover as the M67 fragmentation grenade detonates at Camp Lejeune, N.C, Feb. 9, 2017. The M67 fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters, can produce causalities at up to 15 meters, and disperses fragments as far away as 230 meters. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 07:16
    Photo ID: 3163873
    VIRIN: 170208-M-DL117-568
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT