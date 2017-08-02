Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course

Marines participate with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion in a grenade assault course at Camp Lejeune, N.C, Feb. 9, 2017. The course prepared Marines to utilize the M67 fragmentation hand grenade. The exercise was in preparation for an upcoming Integrated Training Exercise 3-17 at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

