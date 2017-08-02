Marines with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion prepare a M67 fragmentation hand grenade at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. The M67 fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters, and can produce causalities at of up to 15 meters, and dispersing fragments as far away as 230 meters. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
This work, Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
