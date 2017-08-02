(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course

    Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion prepare a M67 fragmentation hand grenade at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. The M67 fragmentation hand grenade has a lethal radius of 5 meters, and can produce causalities at of up to 15 meters, and dispersing fragments as far away as 230 meters. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 07:16
    Photo ID: 3163866
    VIRIN: 170208-M-DL117-168
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd Law Enforcement Battalion

