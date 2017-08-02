Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course

Marines with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion participate in a grenade assault course at Camp Lejeune, N.C, Feb. 9, 2017. During the course, Marines used the buddy rush tactic, which consists of Marines communicating to one another and providing notional suppressive fire to an enemy mortar position. Once the Marines reach the end of the course, they prepare a dummy grenade to eliminate the simulated enemy position. U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

