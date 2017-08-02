Frag out; Marines participate in grenade assault course

Cpl. Maria R. Salinas throws a M67 dummy grenade during a grenade assault course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. The course consisted of Marines using the buddy rush tactic, which consists of Marines communicating to one another and providing notional suppressive fire to an enemy mortar position. Once the Marines reach the end of the course, they prepare a dummy grenade to eliminate the simulated enemy position. Salinas is a military police Marine with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

