Tech. Sgt. Narley Wright, a weapons expediter assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reunites with his family at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Feb. 12, 2017. Approximately 300 Ellsworth Airmen deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of the U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission.
|02.12.2017
|02.13.2017 17:53
|3161902
|170208-F-SE307-058
|4527x3279
|1.19 MB
|SD, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Donald Knechtel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific
