A B-1 bomber returns to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Feb. 8, 2017. Aircrews from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returned home safely after a six-month deployment to Guam.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 17:52
|Photo ID:
|3161896
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-SE307-039
|Resolution:
|5716x3201
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Donald Knechtel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific
LEAVE A COMMENT