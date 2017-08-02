Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific

Capt. Chandler, a pilot assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, is welcomed home by his wife, Katelyn, and his son, John, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Feb. 8, 2017. Approximately 300 Ellsworth Airmen deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of the U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission. This forward deployed presence demonstrated the United States continuing commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

