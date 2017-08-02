Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific

Capt. Alex, a pilot assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, reunites with his wife, Becky, and his daughter, Grace, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Feb. 8, 2017, after his deployment to Guam, in support of the U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission. Members of the 34th EBS flew a total of 242 sorties during the deployment.

