    Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific [Image 4 of 6]

    Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific

    SD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Knechtel 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Sam, a pilot assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, reunites with his wife, Cindy, and his son, Mateo, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Feb. 8, 2017. Ellsworth Airmen conducted integrated bomber training missions in the maritime domain demonstrating our commitment to deterrence, offering assurance to our allies, and strengthening regional security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific

    Guam
    28th Bomb Wing
    Anderson AFB
    AFGSC
    34th BS

