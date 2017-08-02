Raiders provide Continuous Bomber Presence, return from Pacific

Capt. Sam, a pilot assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, reunites with his wife, Cindy, and his son, Mateo, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Feb. 8, 2017. Ellsworth Airmen conducted integrated bomber training missions in the maritime domain demonstrating our commitment to deterrence, offering assurance to our allies, and strengthening regional security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

