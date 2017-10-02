QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman

A QF-16 drone taxis back to the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 ramp, after its first flight at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10, 2017. The QF-16 has been flying at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida since late 2012. This was the first flight at Holloman since the QF-4 Phantom officially retired in 2016 and the detachment transitioned to flying QF-16s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

