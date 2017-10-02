QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman

A QF-16 drone sits on the flightline before its first flight at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10, 2017. Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, piloted the drone during the first flight since the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 transitioned from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

