A QF-16 drone sits on the flightline before its first flight at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10, 2017. Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, piloted the drone during the first flight since the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 transitioned from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 17:25
|Photo ID:
|3161859
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-SD165-002
|Resolution:
|4463x2510
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, QF-16 Takes first flight at Holloman [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Emily Kenney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
