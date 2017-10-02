(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman [Image 3 of 7]

    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman

    NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Kenney 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    A QF-16 drone flies over Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Feb. 10, 2017. Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, piloted the drone during the first flight at Holloman since the transition from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Emily Kenney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

