Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, prepares for the first QF-16 drone flight at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Feb. 10, 2017. The QF-16 has been flying at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida since late 2012. This was the first flight at Holloman since the QF-4 Phantom officially retired in 2016 and the detachment transitioned to flying QF-16s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)
|02.10.2017
|02.13.2017 17:25
|NM, US
This work, QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Emily Kenney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
