    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman [Image 4 of 7]

    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman

    NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Kenney 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, prepares for the first QF-16 drone flight at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Feb. 10, 2017. The QF-16 has been flying at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida since late 2012. This was the first flight at Holloman since the QF-4 Phantom officially retired in 2016 and the detachment transitioned to flying QF-16s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

    IMAGE INFO

