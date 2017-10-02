(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman [Image 5 of 7]

    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman

    NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Kenney 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Ronald King (left), the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, and John Anderson (right), the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 maintenance lead, perform a pre-flight inspection on a QF-16 drone before flight on Feb. 10, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. King piloted the drone during the first flight since the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 transitioned from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 17:25
    Photo ID: 3161863
    VIRIN: 170210-F-SD165-018
    Resolution: 4189x2992
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Emily Kenney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman
    QF-16 takes first flight over Holloman
    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman
    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman
    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman
    QF-16 takes first flight at Holloman
    QF-16 Takes first flight at Holloman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    Tyndall AFB
    Holloman
    Fighting Falcon
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Holloman AFB
    Viper
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Drone
    Phantoms
    QF-16
    QF-4
    82nd ATRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT