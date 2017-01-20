(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arm Replant [Image 2 of 6]

    Arm Replant

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs

    Kelsey Ward, a 22-year-old trauma patient, exercises her arm at the Center for the Intrepid as part of her daily rehabilitation after her arm was replanted by surgeons at Brooke Army Medical Center. (U. S. Army photo by Christopher Ebner/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:32
    Photo ID: 3160159
    VIRIN: 170120-A-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 1182x788
    Size: 238.62 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arm Replant [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical miracle: BAMC surgeons perform groundbreaking arm replant

    • LEAVE A COMMENT