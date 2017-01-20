Arm Replant

Kelsey Ward, a 22-year-old trauma patient, exercises her arm at the Center for the Intrepid as part of her daily rehabilitation after her arm was replanted by surgeons at Brooke Army Medical Center. (U. S. Army photo by Christopher Ebner/Released)

