    Arm Replant [Image 5 of 6]

    Arm Replant

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Lori Newman 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs

    Kelsey Ward exercises her arm Jan. 20, 2017 at the Center for the Intrepid with the assistance of Lt. Col. (Dr.) Joseph Alderete, chief of surgical oncology and CFI medical director. Alderete was the trauma surgeon on call when Ward was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center on April 20, 2016. Ward’s arm was severed when a guardrail pierced the passenger-side window of her SUV in a car wreck on April 20, 2016. Brooke Army Medical Center surgeons performed their first above-the-elbow arm replant on the 22-year-old trauma patient. (U. S. Army photo by Lori Newman/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arm Replant [Image 1 of 6], by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical miracle: BAMC surgeons perform groundbreaking arm replant

