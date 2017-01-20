Kelsey Ward exercises her arm Jan. 20, 2017 at the Center for the Intrepid with the assistance of Lt. Col. (Dr.) Joseph Alderete, chief of surgical oncology and CFI medical director. Alderete was the trauma surgeon on call when Ward was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center on April 20, 2016. Ward’s arm was severed when a guardrail pierced the passenger-side window of her SUV in a car wreck on April 20, 2016. Brooke Army Medical Center surgeons performed their first above-the-elbow arm replant on the 22-year-old trauma patient. (U. S. Army photo by Lori Newman/Released)

