Kelsey Ward climbs the rock wall at the Center for the Intrepid. Ward’s arm was severed when a guardrail pierced the passenger-side window of her SUV in a car wreck on April 20, 2016. Brooke Army Medical Center surgeons performed their first above-the-elbow arm replant on the 22-year-old trauma patient who is now rehabilitating at the CFI. (U. S. Army photo by Christopher Ebner/Released)

