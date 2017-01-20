Kelsey Ward, a 22-year-old trauma patient, exercises her arm using a hand cycle at the Center for the Intrepid as part of her daily rehabilitation after her arm was replanted by surgeons at Brooke Army Medical Center. (U. S. Army photo by Christopher Ebner/Released)
Medical miracle: BAMC surgeons perform groundbreaking arm replant
