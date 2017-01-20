Christopher Ebner, occupational therapist, exercises Kelsey Ward’s arm Jan. 20, 2017 at the Center for the Intrepid. Ward’s arm was severed when a guardrail pierced the passenger-side window of her SUV in a car wreck on April 20, 2016. Brooke Army Medical Center surgeons performed their first above-the-elbow arm replant on the 22-year-old trauma patient and almost 10 months later, she is thriving. (U. S. Army photo by Lori Newman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 11:32
|Photo ID:
|3160140
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-SR136-006
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arm Replant [Image 1 of 6], by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
