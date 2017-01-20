Christopher Ebner, occupational therapist, exercises Kelsey Ward’s arm Jan. 20, 2017 at the Center for the Intrepid. Ward’s arm was severed when a guardrail pierced the passenger-side window of her SUV in a car wreck on April 20, 2016. Brooke Army Medical Center surgeons performed their first above-the-elbow arm replant on the 22-year-old trauma patient and almost 10 months later, she is thriving. (U. S. Army photo by Lori Newman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:32 Photo ID: 3160140 VIRIN: 170120-A-SR136-006 Resolution: 6016x4000 Size: 5.56 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arm Replant [Image 1 of 6], by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.