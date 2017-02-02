U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), speaks with forward deployed Airmen assigned to the installation, and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2017. Wolters discussed the three command priorities: trust, teamwork, and training. Camp Lemonnier is one of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s 114 geographically separated locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 03:40
|Photo ID:
|3159748
|VIRIN:
|170201-Z-CT752-541
|Resolution:
|4555x3032
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti
LEAVE A COMMENT