    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti [Image 1 of 5]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), speaks with forward deployed Airmen assigned to the installation, and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2017. Wolters discussed the three command priorities: trust, teamwork, and training. Camp Lemonnier is one of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s 114 geographically separated locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 03:40
    Photo ID: 3159748
    VIRIN: 170201-Z-CT752-541
    Resolution: 4555x3032
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAF
    CJTF-HOA
    449th AEG
    510th EFS
    AFAFRICA
    351st EARS
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa
    75th EAS

