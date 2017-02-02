U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), speaks with forward deployed Airmen assigned to the installation, and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2017. Wolters discussed the three command priorities: trust, teamwork, and training. Camp Lemonnier is one of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s 114 geographically separated locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 03:40 Photo ID: 3159748 VIRIN: 170201-Z-CT752-541 Resolution: 4555x3032 Size: 4.58 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.