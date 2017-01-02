USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, greets members of the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2017. Wolters visited with U.S. Air Force members in Djibouti to gain insight into their integrated missions, and the multiple roles of Airmen in the joint environment. The members assembled nearby their assigned aircraft, an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Aviano Air Base, Italy.

