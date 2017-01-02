(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti [Image 3 of 5]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, greets members of the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2017. Wolters visited with U.S. Air Force members in Djibouti to gain insight into their integrated missions, and the multiple roles of Airmen in the joint environment. The members assembled nearby their assigned aircraft, an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Aviano Air Base, Italy.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 03:40
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Djibouti
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAF
    CJTF-HOA
    449th AEG
    510th EFS
    AFAFRICA
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

    • LEAVE A COMMENT