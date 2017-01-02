USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Airmen serving in the Horn of Africa had the opportunity to meet the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Commander, Gen. Tod D. Wolters during his visit to Camp Lemonnier Feb. 1-2, 2017. Wolters interacted with forward deployed Airmen assigned to the installation, and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.

Wolters visited with U.S. Air Force members in Djibouti to gain insight into the integrated missions and hear about the roles of Airmen in the joint environment.

“We’re really good. If you tell an Airman to do something, they’ll probably do it better than you thought possible,” Wolters said as he addressed the Air Force personnel at Camp Lemonnier.

Wolters discussed the three command priorities: trust, teamwork, and training. He also emphasized the importance of resiliency and caring for fellow wingmen.

He encouraged members to foster growth in their peers and subordinates by influencing them “…to be a little bit smarter, a little bit faster, a little bit tougher, and little bit more resilient,” than the generations preceding them.

“It puts a real warmth in my heart, having the opportunity to work side-by-side with the Command Chief, knowing that his intent in life is to make this next generation better than we are,” Wolters said.

On the second day of his visit, Wolters traveled out to the airfield with leadership from USAFE-AFAFRICA and the 449th Air Expeditionary Group for an orientation and full mission brief. He also took time to recognize high-performing Airmen.

Wolters concluded his visit to Camp Lemonnier by having lunch with a group of enlisted Airmen at the Dorie Miller galley.

Wolters explained his personal recognition of positive, inclusive language used by leadership. This led him to suggest that, “…if you are ever near success, give credit to everybody else but yourself. You’ll feel better, the team will feel better, and people will like you more. And when you have the opportunity to celebrate, you will have some brothers and sisters that are smiling there with you.”

