USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Airmen in Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commander U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), greets members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2017. Wolters visited with U.S. Air Force members in Djibouti to gain insight into the integrated missions and hear about the roles of Airmen in the joint environment. The members assembled nearby their respective aircraft, a C-130J Super Hercules during this portion of the USAFE-AFAFRICA commander’s visit.

Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ