380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard members finish a practice at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 31, 2017. At the end of every meeting the members close the practice by forming a huddle. More than 40 members of the 380 AEW contribute to the Honor Guard mission on a volunteer basis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 04:18
|Photo ID:
|3159726
|VIRIN:
|170131-Z-CO490-069
|Resolution:
|4094x2725
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A look inside deployed Honor Guard practice [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT