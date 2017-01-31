380th Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard members finish a practice at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 31, 2017. At the end of every meeting the members close the practice by forming a huddle. More than 40 members of the 380 AEW contribute to the Honor Guard mission on a volunteer basis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 04:18 Photo ID: 3159726 VIRIN: 170131-Z-CO490-069 Resolution: 4094x2725 Size: 8.15 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A look inside deployed Honor Guard practice [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.